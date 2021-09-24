Mandaue police: Don’t get duped on your wedding day, get legitimate coordinators 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has advised those, who want to get married to avail the services of a trusted and reliable wedding coordinator.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, CIU (City Intelligence Unit) deputy chief for operations of the MCPO, made this statement after seeing the viral video of a bride from Minglanilla town crying because she was scammed by a wedding coordinator.

The alleged scammer wedding coordinator was identified by the police as Naser Fuentes of Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City.

Fuentes is currently detained in Basak Police Station 3 in Mandaue City after a bench warrant was issued against Fuentes for his estafa case in 2017.

Marquez said aside from this, there was also another estafa case against Fuentes that was filed last 2019, but the wedding coordinator was able to post a bail.

Marquez said Fuentes’ modus was that the services that he offered and agreed upon with the couple would not be met or would not happen at all.

With this, Marquez advises individuals, who wanted to get married, to ensure that before making transactions they should make sure that wedding coordinator would be legitimate.

“Mao nay ato bantayan if naa ta transaction nga sudlan. We have to make sure nga legitimate ang transactions. Makigtransaction ta sa mga legit nga wedding coordinator,” said Marquez.

(That is what we should be aware of if we go into any transaction. We have make sure that the transactions are legitimate. We will transact with a legitimate wedding coordinator.)

Marquez said that couples could look for lists of legitimate companies or wedding coordinators.

Marquez said if couples could not hire not well known wedding coordinators, then they could research or make a background check on the wedding coordinator.

Fuentes, the controversial wedding coordinator, for his part, said in an interview that he did not know yet what to do next.

He, however, assured that was already in talks for a settlement with the bride, Cherry Pie Purisima, whom he had allegedly duped of his wedding services.

Fuentes also refused to comment on the statements of Junelyn Canoy, who claimed to have filed an estafa complaint against Fuentes after the latter allegedly also duped her during her wedding day in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Neri Miranda to scammed couple: ‘Kami na bahala sa inyo’

Bride in a viral video ‘speechless’ on free wedding services offered, but settlement with coordinator comes first

Wedding coordinator apologizes, promises to refund newlywed couple he scammed

Newlywed couple willing to settle things amicably with wedding coordinator, who allegedly scammed them

Irate netizens lash out at “scammer” wedding coordinator

Woman on wedding coordinator accused of ‘scamming’ Minglanilla couple: He aIso duped me

WATCH: Naser Fuentes, the wedding coordinator: I’m willing to settle with Minglanilla couple

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy