PSC readies LGUs for Batang Pinoy and PNG hosting, Tokyo style

Using the Tokyo Olympics as model, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is exploring possibilities to stage Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG) amid the pandemic.

To break the long hiatus for local sporting events, PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said they have started webinars for local government units (LGUs) on hosting the two multievent competitions under strict health protocols.

“We have briefed them with the protocols, and if the Tokyo Olympics can do it, why can’t we?” Fernandez said during PSC Hour. “In a month or two, we should have decisions already on when or how to do the Batang Pinoy and PNG.”

Batang Pinoy is an LGU-based meet for 15 years old above. The PNG is also LGU-based but is an open competition that allows national athletes to participate. Both programs were initiated by the PSC to enhance grassroots development.

Fernandez is also overseeing the distribution of sporting equipment, mainly for boxing and gymnastics, to Baguio City as well as to several provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao.

He said five container vans for gymnastic events will be given to Cebu, Bohol and Zamboanga.

Most of these cities, according to the basketball legend, will also play host to the bubble training of the national teams as they prepare for several international competitions next year.

“The year 2022 is a very interesting year, because we will have Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, Aimag (Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games), Beach Games and Winter Olympics,” said Fernandez. “It’s a full calendar for sports.”

He bared that Baguio City is hosting the bubble training of national boxers and karatekas.

“Mayor (Benjamin) Magalong approved of the bubble training specially inside the PSC facilities,” said Fernandez.

The track and field athletes’ training in the summer capital has also been approved by the PSC.

Right now, muay thai has been in a bubble in Benguet, archery in Dumaguete, fencing in Ormoc City and canoe-kayak in Tacloban.

