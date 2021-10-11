With best-in-class features, the turbo-powered all-new Nissan Almera is ready to conquer Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—After launching the new Terra SUV just recently, Nissan Philippines didn’t slow down despite the pandemic as it welcomed the all-new Almera, a game-changer in the subcompact sedan category.

Highlighting the new Almera is its turbo-powered 1.0-liter engine that is capable of producing 99 HP and torque of 160 NM (152 NM for CVT), with pulling power coming even at a low RPM.

This efficient yet strong three-cylinder engine is what powers all variants of the all-new Almera. Yup, you read that right. All four variants, including the entry-level EL trim that you’ll soon be seeing many of on the streets of Cebu, will have a turbo-backed engine.

The top of the line variant is the VL N-Sport, followed by the the VE CVT (continuous variable transmission) and the VE MT (5-speed manual transmission).

Other noted features that will set this subcompact bet apart from its competition include the Nissan Intelligent Mobility on the VL and VE models, which get high-definition 360-degree cameras, and forward-collision detection and braking, and the idling-stop system (on CVT variants) that helps with fuel efficiency.

Note that these are features that are not usually found in the subcompact sedan segment.

CDN Digital got first dibs on the top spec VL care of Nissan Cebu North (the OG of Nissan dealerships in Cebu).

Since the turbo engine really got us all excited, we immediately let the Cayenne Red Almera take the ultimate Cebu road test and brought it to the Transcentral Highway (TCH), which features uphill climbs and scenic roads (and a lot of dining places too.).

It was amazing how the Almera with its 1.0-liter engine performed. Not even a side trip to the treacherous climb to Tops in Barangay Malubog posed a problem for the Almera that was packed with four (full, burp!) adults.

Handling was also decent throughout the trip along TCH’s winding roads on a rainy Saturday afternoon. In one area in Barangay Sirao, we were even challenged with some slippery track that the Almera handled well.

On the city roads, where it is really made for, the Almera stands out with its new design that now features sharp angles that complement the Japanese carmaker’s signature V-motion grille.

For inquiries, reservations, bookings – you can reach these dealerships through their social media pages Nissan Cebu North and Nissan Bohol, or contact them through (032) 346-0350 for Nissan Cebu North and (038) 412-0745 for Nissan Bohol.

Adding spice are the LED headlights and daytime running lights that are standard on VL and VE variants.

The VL N-Sport we brought gets some additional spunk with larger 16-inch wheels and N-Sport front and rear bumpers.

There’s more to know about with the all-new Almera that we can’t put in one feature article.

Our suggestion for curious subcompact fans?

Visit the Nissan Cebu North (or the Nissan Bohol dealership for our Boholano readers) dealership along M.L Quezon Avenue, in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

They have a bunch of all-new Almera units ready to be driven.

These units will be highlighted during the official launching of the Almera in Cebu and Bohol on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Nissan Cebu North and Nissan Bohol also have a dedicated group of sales executives ready to go the extra mile for customers. Should you do decide to get an Almera from these dealerships, don’t worry about after sales service. Same as their sales team, the after sales team is as dedicated for your peace of mind.

