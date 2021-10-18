Alan Bucao: I am here for the Talisaynons, not to please barangay captains

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – He has long accepted the fact that he does not have the support of Talisay City’s 22 barangay captains.

And Vice Mayor Alan Bucao said he running for mayor to ensure the welfare of the Talisaynons and not to please the barangay captains.

“YES, I sincerely accept the fact that the 22 Barangay chiefs wanted me to continually serve as the Vice Mayor of this city and that they’re not in support of my Mayoral Race however, I AM HERE NOT JUST FOR THE 22 BARANGAY CAPTAINS. I AM HERE NOT TO PLEASE THE 22 BARANGAY KAPITANS WHOM I RESPECT AND VALUE AS WELL AS THEIR OPINIONS,” Bucao said in a statement.

“IN THE SAME WAY THAT EVERY BARANGAY OFFICIAL’S DUTY IS NOT RELIANT TO THE VESTED INTEREST OF ANY POLITICAL PARTY BUT PRIORITIZE THE WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE. I AM FOR EVERY TALISAYNON. I AM STANDING AND RUNNING FOR THE MAYORAL RACE FOR THE ENTIRE WELFARE OF THE WHOLE CITY,” he added.

Bucao issued his statement in reaction to the pronouncement of Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas that the barangay captain’s objections prompted Alayon party to chose his wife Rhea for mayor.

Bucao said he “respect and value” the opinions of the barangay captains. However, he said that what they think of him will not stop him from seeking the city’s top post under Barug Lumad Talisaynon, a local group that he created.

He also lamented on an “unfulfilled” promise which first district Rep. Eduardo Gullas made, another reason why he decided to leave the administration camp.

Still, Bucao, who has been serving Talisay City for about three decades already, said he is grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Mayor Gullas.

“As an Incumbent Vice Mayor of our beloved TALISAY, My respect and honor is still with Mayor Samsam to serve all Talisaynons with our utmost passion,” his statement reads.

