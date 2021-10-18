Yassi Pressman shares realizations from Siargao trip

CEBU CITY,Philippines— Yassi Pressman has learned a lot about caring for mental health during a trip to the island paradise of Siargao.

This the actress, host and dancer shared in a recent Instagram account post of her recent trip to the island known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines.

The 26-year-old celebrity said she learned a lot about how similar surfing lessons are to caring for her mental health.

“In Siargao, I realized that my first couple of surfing lessons were very similar to the way I take care of my mental health,” she said.

She shared that while she was paddling to the spot where the good waves come in, she had to fight the strong current, requiring her to use strength.

Once she got to the spot, she had to be patient in riding a certain wave and when she fell down, she needed to do everything all over again.

This made her realize that like surfing, her mental health needs a lot of strength, patience and the courage to get back up again.

“When you actually fall, you must think fast, don’t panic (which was hard considering you are actually being pulled by the waves under the water, right?) anyway, STAY RELAXED. You have to get some air then paddle for your life so that the next couple of waves do not come at you hard, and you won’t get in the way of any other person possibly surfing your way,” she added.

Aside from her mental health, she realized how amazing and lovely, “buhay probinsya” is.

/bmjo