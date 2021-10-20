Great deals and huge discounts are coming your way at Echo Appliance Center’s Birthday Sale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the awesome month of October, the Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, celebrates its 44th anniversary with its Birthday Sale.

Since 1977, Echo Appliance Center has had the largest selection of the latest appliances with the lowest prices in the market for every Cebuano household and commercial needs.

To thank their ever-loyal Echo customers, they have prepared double gifts and double discounts on select appliances available both online and in-store.

You can also get the best out of your shopping experience because with every single-receipt purchase at any Echo Appliance Center branch for the whole month of October, customers can take home freebies like a microwave oven or a personal refrigerator.

READ MORE: Cebu appliance retailer opens online store

Visit and follow their official Facebook page to be updated with their promos and exciting flash-out deals posted daily.

To purchase, you can visit any of their 6 branches located in Banilad, Magallanes, Mandaue, Tabunok, Mactan, or Carcar.

As an added home appliance shopping convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative through their Facebook page or through these numbers:

MAIN-MAGALLANES: 2531858-59/ 4120058 | 0908 815 6095-97

CEBU-MAGALLANES: 2531860/ 4121120 | 09088156098

CEBU-BANILAD: 4162828/ 2326682/4211911 | 09088156102

LAPU-LAPU CITY: 4958889 | 09088192910

MANDAUE CITY: 3451200/ 4201839 | 09067907008

TALISAY CITY: 4621772 | 09088156107

CARCAR CITY: 4878385 | 09088156103

/rcg

ADVERTORIAL