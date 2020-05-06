Cebu appliance retailer opens online store

Appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, opens an online store for orders and delivery to areas in Cebu, Mandaue, and Talisay City.

Echo Appliance Center, with six branches in Cebu, has been in business since 1977 and carries a large selection of the latest appliance brands for home and business needs.

With the online store, customers can conveniently shop for their appliance needs such as refrigerators, airconditioning units, LED TV’s, and even small items such as electric fans, cooking appliances, and such and have the products delivered to their residences.

To order, customers can visit the official Facebook page of Echo Appliance Center at https://web.facebook.com/echoapplianceofficial/ and request a quotation for their appliance needs by messaging the page.

As an added convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist them with queries. For customers in Cebu City – 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828; for customers in Talisay City – 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772; for customers in Mandaue City – 09054592069 / 4201839.