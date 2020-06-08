Echo Appliance Center imposes safety guidelines as all branches open

Cebu City, Philippines–Appliance retailer Echo Appliance Center is imposing safety guidelines as it opens all its branches for all your appliance needs.

Echo Appliance Center, which offers the latest refrigerators, air conditioning units, LED TVs, among others, has six branches in Cebu. These are in Mandaue, Tabunok, Banilad, Magallanes, Mactan, and Carcar.

While doors are now open after months of being shut down due to the coronavirus crisis, Echo Appliance is doing its part in stemming the tide of the transmission of the deadly disease by coming up with a few safety guidelines customers need to follow as they shop for their needs.

The list of safety guidelines can be found in this link: https://web.facebook.com/echoapplianceofficial/posts/3111344838921883?__tn__=-R

Echo Appliance Center, which has been in the business of providing exciting deals and promos for more than 40 years, also has an online store that will continue to cater to orders for customers who opt to shop from their homes.

Those interested can contact their branches at 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828 for Cebu City customers; 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772 for customers in Talisay City; and 09054592069 / 4201839 for customers in Mandaue City.

For your convenience, you may also contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist you with your queries.