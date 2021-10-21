Advertorial On Wheels

Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. will soon open its doors to the Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first and one of the biggest exclusive distributors of brand new light and heavy vehicles from mainland China in Central Visayas, Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc. will highlight its brand’s affordability, functionality, and durability on its Grand Opening on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The purpose of the event is to introduce Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors to the Cebuano market and for the locals to be familiar with the brand’s offerings.

As part of the Cebu GDM’s Grand Opening event, they will be presenting their brand’s available units and genuine parts of known vehicle brands in China like Shacman, Faw, Jonyang & Sinomach.

SHACMAN is the best truck manufacturer and the best service provider in China. | Contact now!

So for those who are interested in trucks and automobiles, GDM’s Grand Opening is an event that you don’t want to miss.

Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors is located at Lot 4, Ouano Ave., North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu.

For more details and information about Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors Inc., you can visit their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gdmcebu

Its friends and partners in the industry celebrate this Grand Opening with Cebu Golden Dynasty Motors:

