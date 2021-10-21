Archdiocese of Cebu willing to offer churches as vax sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu is willing to offer the churches as vaccination sites if the Cebu City government will ask for it.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama recently said that they are looking into partnering with the Catholic Church to use churches as vaccination sites in an attempt to bring the vaccination program closer to the public.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said that the Church has already offered the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3) before as an isolation center, and now a vaccination center.

“Ang tubag ana ‘yes’ kay even without being asked, givolunteer sa simbahan ang IEC building una as an isolation center, nya karon giconvert na siya to a vaccination area under Project Balik Buhay.”

“Karon ang pangutana nalang ana dili nga mosugot ba ang simbahan nga gamiton ang parokya niini, ang pangutana is unsa man ang strategic and logical value sa move?” said the prelate.

The Church is concerned that opening the parishes as vaccination sites may become a waste if the public will not get themselves vaccinated.

The Archdiocese hopes that this plan of the city government will be studied first on its strategic and logical feasibility as setting up a vaccine site will entail resources from both the government and the church.

“Ang simbahan mohatag og lugar, pero ang gobyerno ang mohatag sa tawo, sa injection, ang sa moscreening ug ang mobayad sa basic expenses. Magsige tag abli niana nya wala pa kaayo nato pangusgi ang kampanya sa bakuna, basin masayang ra atong paningkamot,” said Tan.

The prelate urged the city government to intensify the vaccination information drive to convince the people to get vaccinated.

For the part of the Catholic Church, the Archdiocese of Cebu has been promoting vaccination among the faithful, although it is not being required for members.

There are instances of priests preaching against vaccines in the Church, but the Archdiocese has called their attention and discouraged teaching against the vaccine since the Church is not an expert on public health.

Tan said priests should avoid preaching something that may be detrimental to public health. /rcg

