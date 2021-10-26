Dover Business Services shares recipe of success: Growth mindset and talented employees

A growth mindset is the only way to adapt to a changing world. This goes without saying that company culture has only evolved in the past few years. Young professionals no longer stay in companies that promise them a stable salary, but they now apply to companies that can offer more than just that. They are looking for companies that provide opportunities for career growth and invest in the potential of their employees.

Dover Business Services is an award-winning shared services center that focuses on providing operations in finance, IT, and payroll. Launched in Cebu in 2017, DBS started with 52 employees, and despite the global pandemic, they have managed to grow in size. They currently have 365 employees, who man the office, in One Montage along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in the heart of the busy metropolitan of Cebu.

DBS has been recognized as one of Asia’s Top 100 Employer Brands by the World HRD Congress in the past three years. This world-class achievement is proof that a company’s success is not defined by its size, but by the talent of the Analysts, Senior Analysts, Specialists, Team Leads, and Managers that make up the powerhouse that DBS is today.

The secret behind its success

There are many reasons why DBS is the region’s leading shared services center, but, ultimately, it is the company’s growth mindset that keeps them on their toes. DBS not only invests in the potential of their employees but they also believe in the company’s ability to grow.

According to Site Director Edsil Peejay Dagat, one of the secrets behind the success of DBS is that they don’t settle with just doing their transactions well, but as the company evolves, their employees help the company grow.

Mark Albert Moron, HR Business Partner, shares that about 90 percent of the company’s workforce are millennials who are establishing and developing their careers.

DBS develops its employees’ potential by providing them opportunities to be trained and certified in various disciplines.

In his years of experience in the field of human resources, Moron shares that DBS is the only organization he has worked with that has the most Six Sigma certifications.

Six Sigma is a methodology that utilizes statistical tools and concepts to identify variations or defects in a process.

Digitization and automation are the future for transaction-based companies, and for some, that may mean fewer jobs, but in DBS, it means the opposite. DBS believes that streamlining business processes and systems can only amount to more jobs and even better work performance.

“We are also encouraging employees on continuous improvement of mindset, unlike the other companies,” says Raul Kapuno, Business Process Transformation Manager of DBS, “If we talk about efficiency, this will translate to losing people because we are automating. But in DBS, as we automate more processes to make it more efficient, it will encourage more operating companies to transfer their transactions to us to create more jobs.”

Having a growth mindset means learning how to adapt to a world that is constantly evolving. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, DBS quickly transitioned to a work-from-home set up in consideration of their employees’ health and safety. Not only were they provided with laptops and wi-fi routers of their choice, DBS rose to action by investing in the mental wellness of their employees through virtual forums and seminars regarding sleep deprivation, pandemic anxiety, WFH fatigue, and the like.

DBS did not stop there. In addition to its sponsored vaccination drive, DBS also launched COVID 19 initiatives for their employees such as quarantine care packages and paid COVID leave in 2020. Currently, the site follows industry-leading Return-To-Office guidelines that hugely benefit its employees during this challenging time. They apply a flexible work arrangement where employees have the option to work from home. But according to Dagat, 70 percent of its employees work on-site.

Developing potential with DBS

“We hire for potential,” says Dagat. While this world-class hires talent, they also believe in finding employees whose potential can still be developed.

Joshua Que is an HR analyst that was hired in January 2021. Despite being the youngest member of the HR team, Que was entrusted to organize their annual career fair that is on its second year of being held online. This is a testament to the faith DBS has in the potential of its employees, regardless of when they’ve joined the company.

DBS’ Virtual Career Fair was held in Costabella Resort from October 21 to 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A team of 24 team leads and senior managers interviewed 130 job hunters whose job applications were gathered from websites like LinkedIn and Jobstreet. DBS expects to have 400 employees by year’s end.

