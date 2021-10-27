Wing van rams into 6 vehicles in Mandaue City, 1 injured

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 27,2021 - 09:14 PM
road accident

Heavy traffic was experienced near the intersection of Ouano Avenue and F. E Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City due to a traffic accident at around noon on Wednesday, October 27.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — One person was injured when a wing van has rammed into six vehicles on Wednesday, October 27, near the intersection of Ouano Avenue and F. E Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City.

Arnold Malig-on, operations head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said the vehicles were waiting for the green light at around 12 p.m when the van suddenly crashed into them.

Malig-on said that according to the driver identified by the police as Jinghis Generale Tan, 58, married, from San Nicolas, Cebu City, he lost control because the van’s brake malfunctioned.

The vehicles that were damaged included a Mitsubishi Strada pick-up, a dump truck, Isuzu Elf, a passenger multicab/public utility jeepney, a taxi, and another private car.

Malig-on said the injured individual was a passenger of the multicab.

He said the passenger suffered only slight bruises and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the involved parties immediately reached a settlement.

Malig-on said the incident resulted in traffic congestion for almost an hour.        /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: malfunction brake, Mandaue City, Mandaue City Police Office, road accident, TEAM, Traffic Accident, traffic congestion, wing van

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.