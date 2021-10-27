Wing van rams into 6 vehicles in Mandaue City, 1 injured

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — One person was injured when a wing van has rammed into six vehicles on Wednesday, October 27, near the intersection of Ouano Avenue and F. E Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City.

Arnold Malig-on, operations head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said the vehicles were waiting for the green light at around 12 p.m when the van suddenly crashed into them.

Malig-on said that according to the driver identified by the police as Jinghis Generale Tan, 58, married, from San Nicolas, Cebu City, he lost control because the van’s brake malfunctioned.

The vehicles that were damaged included a Mitsubishi Strada pick-up, a dump truck, Isuzu Elf, a passenger multicab/public utility jeepney, a taxi, and another private car.

Malig-on said the injured individual was a passenger of the multicab.

He said the passenger suffered only slight bruises and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the involved parties immediately reached a settlement.

Malig-on said the incident resulted in traffic congestion for almost an hour. /rcg

