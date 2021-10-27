3-year-old boy from Dalaguete is a certified mini Christopher Cross

CEBU, Philippines—A three-year-old boy from Barangay Balud in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu is proving to be a mini Christopher Cross.

Aiden Joseph Niere Cortes can be seen and heard belting out a gutsy rendition of Cross’ hit “Sailing” captured on video by his aunt Airen Cortes.

“Kung naa iyang papa, mag observe ra na cya sa iyang papa. Dayon kadtong ni sakay na sa barko iyang papa, mo lantaw ra na cya sa yt (Youtube). Dayon igka ugma magkanta2 nana cya,”

Cortes said that Aiden is a Youtube baby. He listens to songs he heard from his father and would try to sing along.

It can be seen in the video that he was holding a make-shift microphone from a bubble maker toy while dancing to the chill rhythm of the song.

Aiden is still yet to learn how to read says his aunt, but this baby had clearly hit most of the words of the song.

“Magmugna na cyag iyahang lyrics pero same sa tuno sa kanta,” Cortes shared.

According to Cortes her nephew also memorized Disney songs like “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen” and “Reflection” from the all-time favorite “Mulan.” /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy