Tulfo: I’m willing to be guest candidate for senator to any presidentiables

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Media personality Raffy Tulfo is willing to become a guest candidate for a senator to any presidentiables in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

Tulfo, who is an independent senatorial candidate, said that currently, some presidential aspirants had already expressed their intentions to include him in their senatorial slate.

“Si Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquaio, they said that they would include me in their slate, and I am thankful for that,” he said.

(Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, they said that they would include me in their slate, and I am thankful for that.)

Tulfo visited Cebu on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after he was scheduled to fulfill a promise to a senior citizen from the municipality of Balamban.

He will be accompanied by Pacquiao, who is also here in Cebu so that they can attend to the needs of the senior citizen who earlier asked for Tulfo’s help.

Tulfo also thanked Filipinos for supporting him, after he topped the different surveys for senatorial candidates.

“I’m very, very humbled sa nakita ko po nga mataas na numero na akoy nasa unahan. Nakatuwa po, nakakataba ng puso. Ito po ay hindi biro, pero kung minsan ay naluluha ako,” he added.

(I’m very humbled with what I saw that I am there with a big number that I am in front. I am thrilled and my heart is full. This is not a joke but sometimes I am teary-eyed because of this.)

On Friday, October 29, 2021, Tulfo is set to pay a courtesy visit to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

RELATED STORIES

Tulfo: If I win as senator, I will propose bills to protect rights of workers, OFWs, poor families

Raffy Tulfo files candidacy for senator

Drug war ‘definitely a failure,’ says senatorial aspirant Tulfo

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy