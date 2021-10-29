Mandaue LGU intervenes in stagnant water problem in Sudlon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Residents of Sitio Sudlon in Barangay Maguikay are happy that the stagnant water problem has been solved.

On Friday, October 29, 2021, personnel from the City Engineering Office, City Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) together with barangay personnel drained the stagnant water through a suction pump.

They also demolished a part of the concrete fence to drain the remaining water.

The dirty stagnant water has been a problem to some residents for months now due to health risk it poses.

“Labaw pa sa kahasol labi na ako’ng anak gagmay pa nagworry ta kani’ng dengue ba gawas pa niana ang kabaho sa tubig musulod sa ako’ng balay, ig agi namo kaning lamok manlupad. Dako kaayo mi’g kalipay nga naing-ani ni, nasolusyunan na,” said Erwin Quilintar, JK HOA member.

The stagnant water issue in Sitio Sudlon stemmed a rift between two homeowners association.

The San Miguel Homeowners Association built a concrete wall that obstructed the flow of water coming from their community months after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

San Miguel HOA built the concrete fence in retaliation to the decision of members of JK HOA to regulate access to their subdivision’s gate as a means to also regulate noise caused by passing vehicles.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the city had to intervene because the situation was dangerous for the residents’ health, considering how dirty the water is and the risk of dengue during the rainy season.

“We must use the power of the government to break the impass or gitawag nila nga instillment sa kani’ng duha ka homeowners association, iopen ang drainage, open ang agianan,” said Ibañez.

“Unta ako lang hangyo sa mga tawo dinhi nga magsabot sabot lang sila,” said Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera Sr.

/bmjo

