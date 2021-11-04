You can now get high-quality COVID-19 antigen rapid tests at Watsons

Recognizing the importance of widespread testing, Watsons will sell FDA-certified COVID-19 antigen test kits with a price range of P399-P500 at select stores in Metro Manila starting October 25 and will be available in all stores nationwide by November 25.

The testing kits are for administering by medical professionals such as doctors, nurses and medical technologists and will require medical prescription. The required specifications set by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) are at 80% sensitivity and 97% specificity and these test kits can deliver at least 95% sensitivity and 99.2% specificity.

Tools such as antigen testing kits help provide important information and serve as a guide so the public will know what steps to take. MAITA A. SANTIAGO Watsons Philippines Customer Director

“As more people head out to work, school and gatherings, Watsons knows that antigen test kits are important in helping reduce transmission,” said Maita A. Santiago, Watsons Philippines Customer Director.

Having antigen testing available at Watsons, the Filipino’s trusted health and wellness partner, means more people will have access to affordable and effective testing options, which can result in fewer transmissions. The antigen test kits will use saliva as the indicator for the presence of the virus and results can be seen in 30 minutes or less.

“Watsons is taking a proactive role as the Philippines continues to fight this pandemic. Tools such as antigen testing kits help provide important information and serve as a guide so the public will know what steps to take,” said Santiago.

For more information and counseling, you can ask your Watsons pharmacist. You can also download the Watsons app at http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp and shop for your vitamins and medicines.

