Mandaue City won’t lift curfew
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has no plans yet to adjust or lift the city’s curfew, the chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center said.
Metro Manila has removed its standardized curfew starting today.
Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the city’s EOC and Business Permit and Licensing Office, said the city just recently shortened the curfew hours from 10 p.m to 4 a.m to 11 p.m to 4 a.m.
Although the city’s COVID cases were decreasing, Malate said they still would need to make slow adjustments so that people would not be complacent.
He said Metro Manila also has a high vaccination rate of over 80 percent than here in Cebu.
Over 67 percent of Mandaue City’s eligible population have already received their first dose while almost 60 percent are fully vaccinated.
Malate said that like the last quarter of last year, the city also experienced very few COVID active cases but after the long holiday season, the cases surged.
He said that there were also no requests yet from the city’s business sector especially mall owners on Christmas midnight sales or concerns about shortening further the curfew hours.
He said that there are a lot of ways to balance the economic programs and the health programs.
He said last year, malls were told to extend the Christmas sale time period to three days instead of 1 or 2 days, they also asked if malls can have different dates of their Christmas sales, among others.
As of Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Mandaue has 70 active cases based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7). /rcg
