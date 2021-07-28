Police to strictly enforce new curfew hours starting Friday, July 30

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Starting Friday evening, July 30, 2021, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be strictly implementing the new 10 p.m to 4 a.m curfew.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, said they are not yet apprehending curfew violators, as per instruction from Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama, to give the public more time to adjust to the new curfew hours.

Parilla said prior to the curfew hours, the police will also be roving around the city, informing the public of the said adjustments.

Establishments are also warned to give their customers a last call and that drinking liquor in public places is strictly prohibited.

He said Rama had already directed those in charge of the temporary holding facilities to find a place in the northern and southern parts of the city.

This is to observe social distancing inside the facilities not only to avoid violating the health protocols itself but also to avoid being the cause of transmission of the virus.

Parilla, however, warned hard-headed individuals that a criminal charge of disobedience awaits them if they refuse to follow the curfew and other health protocols.

“There is enforcement but duna ta’y gamayng leeway sa atong mga tawo kay ato silang usa nga badlungon, but kon kato gyung magmagahi sa iyang ulo, dili gyud motuman, we will not hesitate to file charges,” he added.

Rama earlier issued Executive Order 136 extending curfew hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to the steady rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

Rama also reimposed the liquor ban starting Sunday, July 25, 2021, which will last for a month.

