Sugbo Mercado opens Christmas Bazaar at Cebu Business Park

The Pinoy holiday season is one of the longest celebrations all over the world. We’re thrilled to take part in it with another exciting new market, Sugbo Mercado CBP Christmas Bazaar!

Sugbo Mercado brings a reimagined version of their former CBP location as a Christmas Bazaar with a curated selection of gift and shopping items.

The range would run from trinkets to clothing, homeware and garden products, even artwork and crafts. Of course, it wouldn’t be Sugbo Mercado without a stellar selection of food from our pioneering vendors and entirely new ones, all of which are the best of the crop.

Sugbo Mercado CBP Christmas Bazaar will operate Thursdays to Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More than just a safe outdoor dining and shopping destination, their wide grassy space will play host to a variety of activities including yoga and fitness sessions, movie nights, live performances, dog shows, art exhibits, and more.

Timely, the Cebu City government has already eased up on age restrictions to welcome the entire family — ages 15 years old and below (as accompanied by fully vaccinated individuals) and ages 65 and above (fully vaccinated individuals) — into these new spaces and at our flagship locations in true togetherness and spirit of the season.

