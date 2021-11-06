Derek Ramsay to Ellen and Elias Modesto Cruz: ’My babies’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

CEBU, Philippines –Derek Ramsay shares precious moments with fiancée Ellen Adarna and Elias Modesto Cruz on Instagram.

“My babies, my world, my life!” Ramsay wrote on his IG story.

Meanwhile, Adarna recently shared on Instagram some snaps which appeared to be a table setting for a wedding event.

In another photo, Adarna can be seen wearing a sash that reads: ‘Bride to Be”.

Ramsay and Adarna announced their engagement on March 30 and were recently quoted to have set their wedding before the end of the year. /rcg

