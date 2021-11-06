IN PHOTOS: Isko Moreno’s Day 2 visit in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — For two days, Presidential aspirant and incumbent Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso visited Cebu and held dialogues with various sectors here in what he termed as a “listening tour.”

On his second day here, Saturday, November 6, 2021, Moreno maximized his time by visiting the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the new market in Carcar City in southern Cebu, paying a courtesy visit to Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, and talking with Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies in Cebu City.

Saturday started for Moreno with a visit to the 8.9-kilometer expressway that is already near completion and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Moreno said he was honored to have witnessed the unique venture of the local government units (LGUs) and the private sector, citing that such cooperation would serve as a role model by other LGUs as it bolsters economic growth.

He was accompanied by local officials including Third District Rep. Pablo John Garcia and Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera.

Prior to this, Moreno said that he would boost Cebu’s tourism industry by building bridges that would connect neighboring Visayas provinces if elected president.

His next stop was the new Carcar City market in Barangay Poblacion 3, where the incumbent mayor tasted the city’s crunchy lechon and talked to the people including the drivers.

Moreno emphasized that he would be prioritizing the life and livelihood of the people should he be elected as the country’s next president.

Right after, Moreno proceeded to the Talisay City Hall where he paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

He congratulated Gullas and the whole city, particularly its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for being able toeffectively manage the COVID-19 situation.

He also went to a meet and had a dialogue with BPO companies in Cebu City, where he reiterated his priorities if elected president.

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 5, Moreno visited the towns of Barili, Dumanjug, and Moalboal, where he talked to entrepreneurs who were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accompanied by One Cebu Secretary-General Pablo John Garcia, Moreno also paid a courtesy visit to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol and asked for support from over 150,000 employees of Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, which is now chaired by former GSIS head Winston Garcia.

