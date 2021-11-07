Ex-Sen. Enrile, daughter Katrina forge alliance with Bongbong Marcos

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile and his daughter Katrina Ponce Enrile have forged an alliance with the Partido Federal Pilipinas (PFP) and presidential contender Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in a meeting at the former senator’s house in Metro Manila on Friday, the Enriles said in a statement on Saturday.

The 97-year-old Enrile and his 61-year-old daughter, along with Board Member Perla Tumaliuan, met with Marcos where the younger Enrile was endorsed as congressional bet in the first district of Cagayan under the banner of Lakas-CMD.

The Enriles said they talked about common aspirations and programs of the parties.

Enrile, a PFP adopted bet, has been also supporting Tumaliuan, a vice gubernatorial candidate and PFP provincial chairperson.

The younger Enrile had described herself as a “young political aspirant” even though she has tagged along with her father during her childhood years in campaigns and political meetings “to learn the ropes of politics early.”

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy