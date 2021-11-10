Carbon Market prepares for Christmas rush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Market Operations Division (MOD) is now preparing for the upcoming Christmas rush as the holiday season draws near.

MOD Head, Irvin Cabales, said that the annual Pasko sa Carbon will push through this year as it has always been celebrated yearly.

With the easing of restrictions, the MOD is now more comfortable in holding the Pasko sa Carbon and plans to hold the majority of the activities such as the putting up of a Christmas tree at Unit III, along M.L. Quezon Street.

These plans are still up for the approval of Acting Mayor Michael Rama, who may want to keep the festivities in the middle of Carbon Unit II, which is the heart of the Carbon compound.

Cabales said the Pasko sa Carbon encourages more people to buy goods at the Carbon Market during this time of the year when prices are expected to rise.

“Kining M.L. Quezon, ato gyod ning pahayagan. Iclear, butangan og mga bugway, kay mao man nay trademark sa Carbon nga naay mga bugway ipamutang,” said Cabales.

Carbon Market has always been on the busiest places in the city during the Christmas season as the prices of commodities are always significantly lower compared to those in supermarkets or even relative to other public markets.

The Carbon Market also sells various goods for Christmas, not only food and ingredients, but also crafts, gifts, and other items at a lower price.

In preparation for this crowd, the MOD is already mapping out the sections of the market to make a comprehensive plan in the movement of the people.

Since at least 700 vendors will already be transferred to the interim market by Christmas, Cabales said they will need to make necessary adjustments so people can find the interim market easily and bring the customers to the goods.

In their planning process, the MOD is planning to put up signs around Carbon to help the shoppers locate the goods the are looking for.

It is also expected that police personnel, MOD personnel, and augmentation staff will be deployed to ensure that the movement of the public during the Christmas rush will be monitored.

Additional security

Recently, the MOD also put up a high-technology CCTV system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine who are violating protocols or committing crimes.

“Dali nalang nato maidentify kay madetect man sa CCTV kinsa tong wala nagmask. If naay mangawat and then naay nakahinumdom sa gisuot, pwede nato gamiton ang AI nga itrace asa tong mga tawo nga similar og description sa kawatan,” said Cabales.

The system will be fully up by Christmas and should provide additional security to the market during the Christmas rush.

