CCPO exec: Majority of those arrested for illegal drugs are new players

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The majority of those arrested for illegal drugs in Cebu City are new players, the police said on Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy director for operations revealed this new finding on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

“Ang kani atong madakpan pirmi, kaning pinakadaghan ani is mga bag-o nga player,” he said, adding that the new players are usually the ones whom authorities have a direct transaction during buy-bust operations.

“So inig kadakop nato during sa interrogation, diha pa nato mahibaw-an nga ang ilahang source is giksan sa sud sa prisohan,” he added.

Although there are old players that have been released through plea bargaining that are currently operating, Parilla said the majority of the big-time players are currently imprisoned but are still supplying illegal drugs to the new players.

“Naa’y mga karaan ani. Like for example, gikan na sa mga prisohan, ma release gikan sa plea bargaining, mobalik nasad. Mao na siya nga usually mas daghan ang bag-o considering nga ang ilahang source is naa sa sulod. So katong mga dagko nga mga player, naa na sa prisohan, sila ra gihapon ang nag command,” he said.

Parilla said such players are creating their own tactical operations inside the Cebu City Jail, where the distribution of illegal drugs is made through text messages and calls.

Based on their data, CCPO has arrested 1,310 individuals in 1,037 operations from July 1, 2020, to March 15 this year. /rcg

