Pagasa: ITCZ, shear line to bring rains over parts of PH Thursday

MANILA – Three weather systems, the shear line affecting eastern Luzon, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring cloudy skies with rains in most parts of the country Thursday.

In its latest bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said due to the ITCZ, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Bohol, Siquijor, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will get cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Marinduque will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms. (PNA)

