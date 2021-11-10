Prizes revealed for much-anticipated Danao mountainbike race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stakes just got higher in the PhilCycling National Mountain Bike Down Hill Championships after the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) revealed the cash prizes for the winning riders of the race set on November 27 to 28, 2021, in Danao City, northern Cebu.

After revealing the official track of the national downhill championships in Barangay Sandayong Sur in Danao City, the DCSC added more hype by announcing the cash prizes at stake.

The elite champions in both men and women divisions will each receive P10,000 while the second and third placers will pocket, P6,000 and P3,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 16-below category champions will bring home P5,000 each while the second placers will pocket P3,000 each. Third placers will get P2,000.

Winners in both the 36 to 45 years old and 46-above categories will pocket P5,000 each while the second and third placers will bank P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

DCSC chief and PhilCycling vice president Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez expects 150 to 200 riders to vie in the national championships including those who will try their luck to qualify for the national team.

Those who will qualify to the Philippine national team will get the chance to represent the country in various international races including the Southeast Asian Games.

The national championships was already moved twice due to the sudden uptrend of COVID-19 in August.

The competition was originally scheduled for August 27 to 29, 2021, but was moved to October 29-31, 2021, and finally, on November 27 to 28, 2021. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Cycling is booming – Philcycling exec on number of cyclists at MTB race in Danao

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy