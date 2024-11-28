Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark announces ultimate year-end sale

The holidays are just around the corner, and Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark is bringing the cheer with its Ultimate Year-End Sale, offering incredible discounts and deals to kick off the festive season. From November 29 to December 1, 2024.

Located in M.L. Quezon National Highway, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark is a premier destination for families, couples, and friends seeking relaxation and fun.

For three days and in three venues across the Philippines, enjoy up to 45% off on room accommodations and exclusive vouchers packed with exciting prizes.

Three Cities, One Big Sale

The Year-End Sale is coming to three major cities in the Philippines, making it easier than ever to grab these unbeatable deals:

Manila : Level 2, Taco Bell, Ayala Malls TriNoma, Quezon City

Cebu : The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu

Davao : GF, Supermarket Hallway (3rd Slot), Ayala Malls Abreeza

Exclusive Perks and Early Access

For those eager to jumpstart their holiday plans, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark has already opened pre-selling for its highly anticipated Year-End Sale. Running until November 28, 2024, this early offering allows guests to secure vouchers ahead of the main event, ensuring a stress-free start to planning their next tropical escape.

The Year-End Sale offers an excellent opportunity to plan your next vacation with exclusive deals available only during the event. Guests can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on room vouchers, making it easier to book a dream stay at a reduced cost. Additionally, for every four room vouchers purchased, buyers will receive an extra voucher for free through the Buy 4, Get 1 Free promotion. These limited-time offers provide a fantastic way to secure significant savings on a memorable getaway.

Experience the wonders of these deals with your family and friends and make this holiday season truly special!