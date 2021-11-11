Chan’s candidate for councilor withdraws

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A candidate for city councilor of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s Team Libre has decided to withdraw his candidacy.

Pajo barangay councilor Retchie Martinez made this announcement during the “Pederasyon ng mga Kagawad ng Pilipinas Lapu-Lapu Chapter” general assembly on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Martinez said that he decided to back out from his candidacy because he was afraid that his profession as a dentist, might get affected by it.

He added that he also just wants to lend his support to the mayor, instead of running for a post in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“In the political arena, I deeply believe that one can be successful if all candidates are being spread out meaning are properly represented by each barangay. Which in this case, 6 of us are from Brgy Pajo. In this way I have to do the ultimate sacrifice to ensure greater chances of winning,” Martinez said in a statement.

Martinez, however, endorsed Maribago barangay councilor Joseph Pangatungan to replace him in the team.

Pangatungan is an independent candidate for councilor in the city and the vice-president of the “Pederasyon ng mga Kagawad ng Pilipinas Lapu-Lapu Chapter.”

Pangatungan has accepted the endorsement and already took an oath before the mayor, for him to become an official member of the PDP-Laban, Chan’s national political party.

“Ang akong advocacy in serving the public is similar to what Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is doing right now. Mao na nga ang akong suporta, naa sa administrasyon ni Mayor Chan,” Pangatungan said. /rcg

