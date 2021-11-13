LOOK: Dimples Romana looks ageless in her birthday photoshoot

CEBU, Philippines — Dimples Romana proved her timeless beauty in a birthday photoshoot shared on Instagram to celebrate her 37th birthday on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

“Dancing my 💕 away today!” she wrote. “37 feels good.”

Romana expressed her gratitude to all who greeted her on her special day.

“Taking in all your beautiful, heartwarming birthday messages. Crying so early. Thinking HOW CAN I BE this LUCKY and BLESSED,” she penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

Meanwhile, Angel Locsin also penned a touching birthday message for Dimples.

In an Instagram post, Locsin said that treating her with ‘mangang hilaw’ was one of the best decisions she made many years ago.

“After all these years, going strong pa rin tayo.

Seriously, you know how much I love you and I’ll always have your back no matter what. I’m proud to call you my best friend.

Happiest birthday to the best! Love you,” Locsin wrote. /rcg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin)

READ: Dimples and her daughter Callie in twinning snaps

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy