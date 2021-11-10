Dimples and her daughter Callie in twinning snaps

CEBU, Philippines—Actress Dimples Romana shares bonding moments with her daughter Callie Ahmee in an Instagram photo dump.
“Banking now on more twinning photos with my Ate @callieahmee because she leaves for soon #sepanxisreal,” she wrote.
Dimples and daughter Callie can be seen wearing the same two-piece bikini.
Dimples wore a white one while Callie wore a brown two-piece.
The photos were taken during their vacation at a wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas.
The family spent time together before Callie leaves for Australia to continue her studies.
She is taking up a Bachelor of Business Major in Aviation Management program at Southern Cross University in Australia. /rcg
