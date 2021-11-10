Celebrities

Dimples and her daughter Callie in twinning snaps

By: November 10, 2021

CEBU, Philippines—Actress Dimples Romana shares bonding moments with her daughter Callie Ahmee in an Instagram photo dump. 

“Banking now on more twinning photos with my Ate @callieahmee because she leaves for 🇦🇺 soon 🥺 #sepanxisreal,” she wrote.

Dimples and daughter Callie can be seen wearing the same two-piece bikini.

Dimples wore a white one while Callie wore a brown two-piece.

The photos were taken during their vacation at a wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas.

The family spent time together before Callie leaves for Australia to continue her studies. 

She is taking up a Bachelor of Business Major in Aviation Management program at Southern Cross University in Australia.   /rcg

