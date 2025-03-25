Operations unaffected after fire hits Dev’t Bank branch in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — State-run banking institution Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) assured clients that operations remained functioning after a fire hit one of its branches here last Sunday, March 23.

The DBP-Cebu recently issued a statement following Sunday’s fire that burned down P4.8 million in properties in their Cebu City building along P. Del Rosario Street.

In it, they announced that banking operations in Cebu will continue, and they have tasked its branches in neighboring cities of Talisay and Mandaue to accommodate clients from Cebu City.

“Starting today, March 24, 2025, our DBP branches in Talisay and Mandaue will be catering to the needs of the clients of DBP Cebu as the Bank has activated its disaster preparedness mechanism to ensure the integrity of bank documents and records,”

A fire hit DBP Cebu City’s office last Sunday, which lasted for an hour. The fire alarm was reported at 5:22 p.m. and was raised to second alarm before it was placed under control at 6:14 p.m.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire, which reportedly not only damaged the bank’s structure but also important documents and other equipment.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Bureau of Fire Protection for their swift and effective response to the incident, resulting in minimal damage to the premises,” DBP-Cebu City wrote.

“DBP management and as well as the Central and Eastern Visayas Banking Group are coordinating closely with authorities to determine the cause of the fire while we work with our regulators to restore normalcy in the affected branch,” they added. / with reports from Paul Lauro

