Bong Go accepts challenge to run for president and continue Duterte’s reforms

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said that he accepted the challenge to lead the country to continue the reforms initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Go, a long-time aide of Duterte before he was elected senator in 2019, launched his bid for president on Saturday when he substituted for Grepor Belgica as the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan party.

“Wala na pong standard bearer ang ating administration. Sabi ko, I accepted the challenge. Kung kailangan ko pong mag step-up, alang-alang sa (administrasyon) at para lang po maipagpatuloy ‘yung pagbabagong inumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte (ay gagawin ko),” Go said in an ambush interview after formalizing his bid at the Commission on Elections main office.

(If I need to step up for the sake of the administration and continue the reforms initiated by President Duterte, I’ll do it.)

“Kailangan ko pong (umangat) para sa mga kapartido ko at sa sambayanang Pilipino, lalung-lalo na kay Pangulong Duterte. Kailangan ko pong bumangon para sa kanila. Kailangan kong ipaglaban (to) save the legacy, save the party, save the Filipino people. Ipagpapatuloy ko po ang pagbabago. Tuloy ang malasakit at tuloy ang serbisyo,” Go pledged.

(I have to step up for my party mates and the Filipino people, as well as President Duterte. I have to rise for them. I have to save the legacy, the party and the Filipino people. I will continue the reforms, service and concern for the people.)

“Mahal ko si Pangulong Duterte. Ayaw kong mayroong masaktan at sumama ang loob. Kung kailangan kong umiwas, ako po ay umiiwas alang-alang na lang kay Pangulong Duterte at sa sambayanang Pilipino,” he stressed.

(I love President Duterte. I don’t want him to get hurt or feel offended.)

Go vowed to work hard to fulfill Duterte’s remaining plans which are beneficial to Filipinos.

“The Filipino people should eventually be the winner in this election. While we head towards that, I have to consider the stand of my political party, led by President Duterte, which will both help us achieve our objectives,” Go said.

He noted his commitment to Duterte’s war on drugs, crime, and corruption and promised to push for the continuity of programs and projects to further improve the lives of Filipinos.

“Hintayin niyo na lang po kung resulta lang po. Kung trabaho ang pag-uusapan, bagama’t tatlong taon lang po akong senador, pero iyong nakikita ko pong ginagawa ni Pangulong Duterte na sakripisyo para sa bayan, sino pong magpapatuloy? Iyon po ang ipagpapatuloy ko,” the senator said.

President Duterte earlier also revealed that he will run for vice president next year.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, also on Saturday, replaced Lyle Uy as Lakas-CMD’s vice presidential candidate.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, political party of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy