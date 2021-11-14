Shhhh!: Duday tells mom to keep quiet

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Duday is making netizens smile again!

And this cute one-year-old daughter of Iya and Drew Arellano do not seem to run out of antics.

Duday, whose given name is Alana, made netizens smile after Drew shared a photo of her snoozing while she pooped.

This time, she made another cute gesture to make her mother stop talking while she ate her snacks and watched T.V.

Iya was talking a lot and she kept on touching Duday while she took a video of her daughter.

But Duday did not want to be disturbed.

She told her mother to “Shhhh” as she placed her index finger to her mouth.

Alana Arellano asks mom to keep quiet Shhhhhh!!!WATCH: Alana Arellano, daughter of Iya and Drew Arellano, have had enough of her mom gushing over her while she was eating her snacks and watching T.V.The one-year-old asked her mom to be quiet by placing her fingers on her mount, a gesture that made her parents laugh.Cute nga bata gyud ni si Duday!🎥: Iya Villana Arellano IG stories via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Iya laughed and Drew joined in the fun.

“Keep quiet daw?” Drew asked.

And Iya was left with no other choice but to say “sorry” as she also kept her distance from this aling maliit. / dcb