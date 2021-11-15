Nadine Lustre celebrates birthday in Siargao with family, rumored boyfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Nadine Lustre just can’t get enough of the beautiful island of Siargao.

The 28-year-old actress was seen living the island life again, but this time with members of her family.

Her dad, Ulyses, shared photos of their island adventure on Facebook as he also pens a sweet message for his daughter, who celebrated her birthday last October 31.

“You’re a good daughter, sister and friend. An inspiration, a nature advocate and pride to your fans. I wish for you to continue to grow, inspire and shine. Happy Birthday,” Ulyses wrote as caption of their beautiful family beach photo.

Ulysses made sure to post lots and lots of photos from their family trip.

And aside from enjoying the beach, the family also shared sumptuous meals.

“Getting fat 101,” Ulyses wrote as caption to another Facebook post.

And some of the photos that Ulyses shared included Christopher Bariou, Nadine’s rumored boyfriend who is also managing a resort on the island.

Looks like the family had a blast during their Siargao escapade and even hinted of coming back soon. / dcb