Kristine Chiong withdraws in Naga City mayoral race; her father, Val, takes over

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong is backing out of the mayoral race in next year’s polls.

Chiong on Monday, November 15 has withdrawn her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) as reelectionist, said Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, provincial elections supervisor of the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu).

Chiong formally withdrew her COC at 12:15 p.m., Castillano added.

Quoting reports from Comelec’s office in Naga City, Castillano said Chiong’s father, former Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong, would be her substitute.

The older Chiong was elected as mayor of Naga City in southern Cebu during the 2019 Midterm Elections while his daughter won as the city’s vice mayor.

However, in 2020, Val resigned from his post, giving way for Vanessa to take over the helm.

The Chiongs are expected to issue a statement on this development anytime today.

/dbs

