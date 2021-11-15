20-year-old fully vaccinated student wins motorcycle from Cebu City’s PaBakuna Ta Bonanza

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 20-year-old fully vaccinated student received a brand new motorcycle as a prize from the Cebu City government’s PaBakuna Ta Bonanza raffle on Monday morning, November 15, 2021.

Ferli Doldolea, a second year tourism student, received the motorcycle from the Cebu City Government led by Acting Mayor Michael Rama and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.



Doldolea expressed her gratitude towards the city government for organizing this raffle.

“Actually karon, na shock gihapon but happy kaayo,” she said when asked how she felt to win the prize.

A sign

Incidentally, Doldolea said she always wanted to learn to drive motorcycles but wasn’t able to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her busy schedule for online classes.

“Before, kay into motor gyud ko. Ganahan ko mag drive ba. Then tungod sa pandemic, na wala, na busy sa online class. So karon, naa naman, nakadaog man, so it’s a sign nga mag tuon na gyud ko,” she said.

(Before, I was really into motorcycles. I really wanted to drive. But because of the pandemic, I got busy with online class. So now, this is here, I won this, It’s a sign that I now need to learn how to drive a motorcycle.)

The 20-year-old student urges Cebu City residents who are still unvaccinated to already have themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

“Pagpabakuna nata, para raman sad ni sa atong kaayuhan… Basin pareha nako nga nagpabakuna lang, pero naka-motor na,” said Doldolea.

(Let’s get vaccinated because it’s for our good. Who knows? Just like me, I just got vaccinated and now I won a motorcycle.)



To recall, the city government launched PaBakuna Ta Bonanza on November 11, where fully vaccinated Cebu City residents have a chance to win a house and lot, a brand new car, five motorcycles, P25,000 worth of gift cash, groceries, flat-screen televisions (TVs), and other prizes.

