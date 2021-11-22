Radisson Blu Cebu welcomes holiday season with intimate Christmas tree lighting ceremony

It’s going to be “A Blissful Christmas at the Blu.”

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu welcomed the holiday season with an intimate and joyous Christmas tree lighting ceremony last November 12, that was held at the hotel’s Grand Lobby.

The ceremony was led by Mr. Bjorn-Henning Buth, general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, and Ms. Peggy Angeles, executive vice president for SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, with Cebu City acting Mayor Michael Rama as a guest of honor.

The University of Visayas’ Jose R Gullas Visayas Chorale filled the air with their angelic voices s as they serenaded the guests with beautiful Christmas melodies.

The management of this deluxe hotel located at the corner of Sergio Osmena Boulevard and Juan Luna Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City said they are very thrilled of what the holiday season has to offer this year especially after the slump that the hotel and tourism industry experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buth expressed hope that Radisson Blu’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is an indicator of better times ahead as it also signifies the season for love, joy, and hope.

And to make sure that their guests will have a blast while staying at their hotel, Buth said, they are prepared to live up to the challenge brought about by their selection as Cebu’s first choice hotel for eleven years now.

In addition, those who will choose their hotel will also get to donate to charity under their gift of happiness program.

So, the next time you visit Radisson Blu, don’t forget to drop by their gingerbread village that is located at the hotel’s Grand Lobby.

For your every purchase, 50 percent of the amount that you pay will be donated to a charitable institution here.

And before you leave, don’t miss to drop by Feria, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, for your gastronomic pleasures.

It is indeed a blissful Christmas at Radisson Blu Cebu!