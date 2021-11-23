Gwen on admin cases filed against her: Baseless and ridiculous

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Baseless and ridiculous.”

This was how Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia described the administrative cases filed against her for allegedly mishandling the COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

“They are making a mockery of the justice system with this baseless and ridiculous complaint,” Garcia said in a message sent to reporters.

Garcia was referring to Sanlakas Partylist, who accused her of committing grave misconduct, and gross neglect of duties and conduct for her alleged failure to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, in response, claimed that the move is part of the group’s tactics to generate publicity.

“(It’s) all in their desperate attempt to gain media mileage, hoping to bolster their dwindling political stock. Intawon sad (What a pity),” she added.

Sanlakas, through its Secretary-General in Cebu, Teodorico Navea, filed administrative cases against Garcia before the Ombudsman in the Visayas on November 22, 2021.

The partylist, in their 15-page complaint, stated that Garcia’s “accomplishment report of successfully handling the COVID-19 health crisis” prompted them to ask the state’s anti-graft body to investigate the governor.

In addition, they said that they intentionally filed the cases during the May 2022 elections season as a call to politicians, urging them to prioritize the country’s healthcare sector. /bmjo

