Road closures, traffic routes for Labella’s public viewing at Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The transfer of the remains of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella from Crystal Palace to the Cebu City Hall would mean the closure of some roads and expected traffic along the route of the transfer.

Councilor David Tumulak, who leads the preparations for the transfer, said that at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the motorcade will begin in Crystal Palace in Barangay Lahug moving towards the following roads and stops:

Salinas Drive Juan Luna Avenue M.J. Cuenco Avenue Stop at Mabolo Church ang Labella residence in Barangay Mabolo New Imus Road M.J. Cuenco Avenue Plaza Independencia M.C. Briones Street Stop over at City Hall Executive Building Final stop at Plaza Sugbo

The late mayor will remain at the City Hall until November 26, 2021, when he will be laid to his final resting place in Golden Haven Memorial Park in Barangay Talamban.

Tumulak said portions of Magallanes Street, MC Briones Street, Plaridel Street, MJ Cuenco corner MC Briones junction, and P. Burgos Street will be closed to motorists.

Vehicles will need to park near Compania Maritima or behind the former Senior Citizen’s Park should they need to.

On Friday, November 26, 2021, the remains of Mayor Labella will be taken from City Hall to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral through a foot procession with uniformed Navy officers leading the march.

Archbishop Jose Palma is expected to officiate the Memorial Mass for the late mayor, and then the motorcade will begin shortly after.

The movement of the motorcade will be limited to 30 kilometers per hour (kph) to allow the public one last look at the late mayor before he is finally laid to rest.

Here is the route for the funeral of Mayor Labella on Friday:

Cathedral P. Gomez Street D. Jakosalem Colon Street Osmeña Boulevard Stopover at Camp Osmeña for Police Regional Office in Central Visayas tribute Fuente Rotunda Pass through Cebu Provincial Capitol Escario Street Governor Cuenco Street Straight to Barangays Banilad, Talamban Miñoza Street Golden Haven Memorial Park

“Atong giawhag nga dili nalang mokuyog tong mga supporters and maghulat nalang sila sa mga maagian nga mga dalan,” said Tumulak.

The city government is also preparing for Very Important Persons (VIP) coming to Cebu City for the burial of the late mayor. Senator Win Gatchalian will attend the burial on Friday.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is expected to be in Cebu City on Thursday to pay his final respects, and other national candidates are expected to do as well.

Although they have not received any advisory, Tumulak said they are preparing for the possibility that President Rodrigo Duterte may want to pay his respects to Labella, who is one of his strongest allies in Cebu.

Whoever may be coming, Tumulak said the city government is prepared to accommodate them and the security is set in place already. /rcg

