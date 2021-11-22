Mayor Labella to return to City Hall one last time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “Crisis Mayor” will be returning to his office at the Cebu City Hall on November 24 to November 26, 2021, for the last time in his short term as chief executive of Cebu City.

The remains of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will be open for public viewing at the lobby of the Legislative Building on the said dates before his final interment on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Golden Haven Memorial Park.

Newly appointed Mayor Michael Rama announced that the wake will be open to the public and because they expect a crowd, he has directed all offices, especially the police, to ensure an orderly public viewing.

Rama said that all department heads have been instructed to also ensure the smooth conduct of the public viewing.

Within the three days, the City Council, with new Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, is expected to lead a necrological service in honor of the late mayor.

“The mortal remains of Mayor Labella will be brought to City Hall on Wednesday afternoon and stay here at for three days and two nights. A team here at City Hall is preparing for this to ensure an organized and seamless flow.”

“We anticipate that our constituents, from the hinterlands and the lowlands, would want to view one last time their elected Mayor whose term got interrupted by his untimely death,” said Rama.

Councilor David Tumulak, who is handling the security preparations of the public wake at the City Hall, said that they have laid out the plans for the public viewing after a series of meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Tumulak is expected to divulge the plans to the public on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, a day before the remains of the late mayor will be moved from the Crystal Palace in Barangay Lahug to the Cebu City Hall on Wednesday.

Rama has placed the entire city under a state of mourning from Labella’s death on November 19, 2021, until November 26, 2021, when the late mayor will finally be laid to rest.

The body of Labella is at the Crystal Palace and the public has been allowed to enter the site freely with respect to the limited capacity and orderly movement.

A line of flowers adorn the road of the Crystal Palace leading to the chapel where the coffin is laid.

Prominent public officials have sent flowers including Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Dino, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, among others.

Masses are also held in different time schedules at the Crystal Palace for the eternal repose of the late mayor.

On Monday, the Edlab Riders, a group of habal-habal drivers whom the mayor helped during his term by providing aid and assistance during the pandemic, also visited the mayor’s wake.

More people are expected to visit the mayor’s wake once he is transferred to the City Hall.

