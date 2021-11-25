Comelec junks motion vs extended deadline for Marcos’ reply on DQ case

MANILA, Philippines—The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) Second Division has denied the petition to recall its order extending the deadline granted to former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to answer the petition that seeks to cancel his candidacy for president.

In its decision promulgated on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, but made available to the media on Thursday, November 25, the Second Division noted that the Comelec “has the authority to suspend the reglementary period provided by the rules in the interest of justice and speedy resolution of the cases before it.”

“Under this authority, the Commission is similarly enabled to cope with all situations without concerning itself about procedural niceties that do not square with the need to do justice, in any case without further loss of time, provided that the right of the parties to a full day in court is not substantially impaired.”

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission (Second Division) hereby resolves to deny the motion for reconsideration filed by petitioners,” the decision read.

