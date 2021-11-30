Dasmariñas Monarchs chalk up another win
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Dasmariñas Monarchs logged their second straight win in the ongoing Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League by outlasting the MRT Negros, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Lipa City, Batangas.
Former Perpetual middle hitter Ronniel Rosales scored a drop shot to tie the match at 23 all and managed to block a shot, which put the Monarchs at match point.
In the ensuing play, a crucial error from MRT Negros during their attack prevented the match from going to a tie-breaker and sealed the victory for the Monarchs.
Dasmariñas now leads the Pool B standings with a 2-0 (win-loss) card.
Mark Calado led the Monarchs anew with 13 points along with seven digs. Madzlan Gampong had 13 kills while Rosales had three blocks for a 10-point effort for the Monarchs, who will face Sabong International Spikers to wrap up their Pool B assignments at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
MRT-Negros fell to 1-1 and needs to beat Global Remit at 1:30 p.m. to avoid playing in the classification round.
Jet Nonoy paced MRT-Negros with 15 points, including two blocks, while Jian Matthew Salarzon and Christian Marcelino each had 14 points.
