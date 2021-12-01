MoonXBT is a crypto trading community where communication is important

MoonXBT, one of the leading social cryptocurrency operators, combines socializing and trading by creating a blockchain neighborhood for the crypto world. On an individual scale, MoonXBT solves problems traders face due to lack of communication and rising costs of learning the necessary tools to navigate the industry. While on a global scale, MoonXBT provides contract trading, social interaction and one-click copy trading services for global traders, giving them an engaging trading experience.

A leading entrepreneur in the social trading space has to provide a fair trading environment that guarantees asset security and high liquidity. They also need fully-functional tools for social interaction. Thousands and thousands of users are active daily at MoonXBT, where they interact to predict and analyze the latest market developments, as well as share and discuss various successful trading strategies.

Price spikes can “leverage out” a market, which removes many leveraged positions. The spike force triggers stop losses or may even liquidate positions. When this happens, the entire margin left in your account, or part of it, is taken by the exchange.

Compared with other trading exchanges, MoonXBT provides two types of K-lines. Traders can switch between the ASK or BID K-lines on their monitors. This type of K-line is the product of the average weighted price of the top spot market exchanges. With this dual display K-line, traders can focus on the newest price development and seize the best moment to trade.

In terms of security, MoonXBT has onboarded many former bank-level executives and a world-class research and development team. Its safety procedure is triple-protected with wallet, transaction, and system securities. They also have also put cold/hot wallet storage in place, just in case the servers, trading engines, and databases get attacked. All fund transfers from cold storage to hot wallets are processed manually and require multiple authorizations. They also use AWS Shield to reduce potential DDoS attacks and simultaneously prevent large-scale complex attacks and in-depth perspective attacks. Lastly, they designed the MoonXBT trading engine to meet the highest industry standards for online trading. All systems use unique codes to minimize delays and increase order execution speed. This is the reason why at MoonXBT, your order executes within an average of 32 milliseconds!

MoonXBT’s elite team of traders will assist you in executing your trades with the Copy Trading system at the click of a button. Everything is taken care of by simply following the trader you selected, a straightforward way to profit, the same way your chosen trader does.

In addition, by copying the trades, followers can also “steal” the successful trading strategies of the traders and turn them into their own.

With a comfortable UI design, trouble-free trading experience and a user-friendly trading system, MoonXBT is growing exceptionally fast among cryptocurrency users within the six months since its launch. At present, its daily trading volume is up to 100 million.

In addition, liquidity is the best standard to measure an exchange. The liquidity of a platform is measured by how quickly transactions fill without any slippage. In other words, the higher the trading volume is, and the faster the trading speed becomes, the greater liquidity the platform has.

One example of this was when MoonXBT ran a test at the beginning of August. They invited some top-tier copy traders and many of their loyal followers to experience our Copy Trading feature. One of the traders opened a position with 5,000 USDT and 150x leverage. With the help of MoonXBT’s additional promotion, almost 100 users followed the order, which meant the transaction reached 75,000,000 USDT.

There is no “slippage” when you Copy Trade at MoonXBT. You open and close orders with your traders in real-time at the same price. If you are interested in Copy Trading and would like to be a MoonXBT trader. You can register at their official site or contact them by telegram, @MNGloria.

