Azkals arrive in SG for Suzuki Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippines Azkals squad arrived in Singapore to start their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championships Suzuki Cup campaign which starts on December 5, 2021, and runs until January 1, 2022.

The team arrived in Singapore late Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021.

The team is headed by Azkals veteran and team captain Stephan Schrock along with fellow Azkals campaigners in Kevin Ingreso, Kenshiro Daniels, Iain Ramsay, Mike Ott, Angel Guirado, Amani Aguinaldo, Daisuke Sato, Martin Steuble, Bienvenido Maranon, and Patrick Reichelt.

Joining them are Quincy Kammeraad, Mark Vincent Diano, Christian Rontini, Oliver Bias, Dennis Chung, Yrick Gallantes, Sandro Miguel Reyes, Matthew Custodio, and Oskari Kekkonen, who are members of the Azkals Development Team and the Philippines U23 men’s team who vied in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers last October in Singapore.

The players from the Azkals Development Team saw action during the Copa Paulino Alcantara in the Philippines Football League (PFL) last month in Carmona, Cavite.

The rest of the squad is composed of Justin Baas, Keven Ray Hansen, Bernd Schipmann, Jefferson Tabinas, Jesper Nyholm, Harry Foll, and Amin Nazari.

The team will be supervised by head coach Scott Cooper of England.

The Azkals are grouped with five-time champion Thailand, host team Singapore, Myanmar, and Timor Leste under Group A in this biennial international football tournament.

They will face first the Singaporeans on December 8, followed by matches against Timor Leste on December 11, Thailand on December 14 and Myanmar on December 18.

Vietnam is the champion in the 2018 edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

/bmjo

