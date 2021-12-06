Liloan transport cooperative gets modern PUV’s

The Liloan Operators and Drivers Transport Multi Purpose Cooperative (LODTRAMCO) has acquired brand new units of modernized public utility jeepney as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

The cooperative that is based in the northern town of Liloan made an initial purchase of five modern Public Utility Vehicles (PUV’s). Another batch of 59 units are also expected for delivery next year.

The official turnover of the five units was made last week and attended by the officers and members of LODTRAMCO led by its Chairman Cecinio Arcilla. Also in attendance were LODTRAMCO Operations Supervisor Ruben Macul; Isuzu Cebu, Inc. General Manager Steve Gingco; Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 7 Transportation Development Officer Rey Elnar; and Landbank Consolacion representative Christopher Cabatingan. They were also joined by Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco and Vice Mayor Thelma Jordan.

PUV modernization status

In his speech, Elnar shared updates on the public utility vehicle modernization status in Region 7.

“Naa nay more or less 900 PUJ’s sa Metro Cebu. Region 7 ang pinakadaghan og modern PUJ. We encourage the coops to add more modern PUJ because we have a deadline for substitution of the traditional PUJ on March 31, 2022. After that, wala na tay makita na traditional PUJ na nagdagan sa kadalanan,” Elnar said.

According to Elnar, one of the problems that transport cooperatives face when applying for PUV modernization is the need for a LPTRP which is a plan detailing the route network, mode, and required number of units per mode for delivering public land transport services.

“So far ang approved na LPTRP, kani pang sa Mandaue. Nag-bidding og 4 routes consisting of 60 units,” Elnar said.

It shows that the number one choice of transport coop, especially the drivers, is still Isuzu because Isuzu traditionally run the public transportation not just in Cebu but in the Philippines. STEVE GINGCO Isuzu Cebu, Inc. General Manager

Trusted brand in the transportation sector

With the continued implementation of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, it has become more apparent that Isuzu is now the top choice of transport groups in providing them the required modern jeepneys.

“It shows that the number one choice of transport coop, especially the drivers, is still Isuzu because Isuzu traditionally run the public transportation not just in Cebu but in the Philippines,” Gingco said.

Aside from being the country’s number one brand for trucks and the trusted brand for diesel technology, Isuzu boasts of its 2nd generation of transport jeepneys with a panoramic cabin which gives commuters an unobstructed view from the inside. These units are also fully air-conditioned.

Isuzu’s new PUV units are equipped with safety features such as Global Positioning System (GPS), onboard WiFi, dash cam and a camera inside that are very useful in the event of an accident.

These units are also equipped with an automatic fare collection system that is capable of integrating contactless payment methods especially with the ongoing threat of pandemic and the new COVID-19 variants.

Gingco said LODTRAMCO is one of the first transport cooperatives to receive their modern jeepneys.

“The model is MLR77, a new model released in June 2021, powered by 4HJ1 engine, a very popular, time tested and well proven engine in the Philippines,” Ginco said.

LODTRAMCO’s new modern jeepneys will ply the route from Liloan to Cebu City with Robinsons Galleria Cebu as the final destination and vice versa.

