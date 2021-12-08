Philippine bet wins Miss Culture International 2021

CEBU, Philippines—Another Filipina brought home an international beauty crown.

Samela Aubrey Godin was recently crowned Miss Culture International 2021.

The pageant’s coronation night was held in Johannesburg, South Africa last December 4, 2021.

Godin, aside from clinching the crown, also won as Best in Swimsuit and Best in National Costume.

Her National Costume was inspired from the first-ever Philippine Eagle bred and hatched in captivity “using the cooperative artificial insemination (CAI) techniques.”

The costume resembles an eagle using the colors of the Philippine flag: blue, red and yellow.

“This National Costume is to pay honor to PAG-ASA, the first-ever Philippine Eagle bred and hatched in captivity using the cooperative artificial insemination (CAI) techniques. Pag-asa’s birth- the culmination of 14 years’ worth of research, heralded hope for the critically endangered species and the entire conservation mission.

“Pag-asa lived his life as an icon of hope for Filipinos, young and old, and was a constant inspiration to the people working tirelessly to save our National Bird from extinction. Using the colors of our flag it represented the hope of every Filipino people for a better world” said Godin.

The Miss Culture International is a beauty pageant that aims to boost domestic and international tourism and participation in one’s own culture. /rcg

