MUPH stakes 2 new titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three crowns are now at stake.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announces on Wednesday, Sept. 29, it is adding two new titles to the pageant.

This year’s competition will also crown the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity in addition to the coveted Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and its 1st and 2nd runners up.

“We want more queens to inspire you. Aside from the main title of Miss Universe Philippines, we decided to add two new titles—Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity,” reads the post.

It said that the queens who will bear the two new titles will not be competing in any international pageant. Instead, the MUPH Tourism queen will take over if Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is unable to complete her reign.

Furthermore, the organization said this move is to have individual queens focus on the two pillars of the organization—the promotion of tourism and charity involvement.

“The promotion of tourism and involvement in charity are two pillars that the MUPH Organization champions. By having individual queens focused on these, we can further our cause.”

The most-awaited coronation night of this year’s pageant is set on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol. /rcg

