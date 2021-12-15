Being healthy isn’t just about avoiding cholesterol. In fact some cholesterols might even good for you.

Lechon. Leche flan. Queso de bola. Cake. With the holidays coming, the word “cholesterol” often comes to mind as something to avoid. But did you know cholesterol can actually be good for you? When people say cholesterol we usually think of very unhealthy, fatty foods, but cholesterol is actually an important substance for the liver and human cell tissue. The problem is having too much of the wrong kinds of cholesterol in your body.

Scientists know of two different kinds of cholesterol. There is HDL or “good cholesterol” and LDL which is “bad cholesterol.” A higher HDL lowers your risk of heart disease while a higher LDL increases your risk of heart disease.

So how do we increase our HDL or good cholesterol? Here are some foods to incorporate into our diet for the holidays and even afterward:

Fish

Many fish like salmon, mackerel, or tuna can increase HDL and are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids which can lower the body’s level of triglycerides, a harmful kind of fat located in the blood. Omega-3 Fatty Acids have been known to lower blood pressure and the risk of developing dangerous blood clots.

While Hi-Precision offers both HDL and LDL tests, they also provide a special Lipid Profile Package consisting of HDL, LDL, Total Cholesterol, and Triglycerides to provide a complete picture of your current cholesterol levels.

Fish, in fact, has such a great track record in helping heart health that the American Heart Association even recommends eating it twice a week. Serving baked salmon or tuna can serve to be a good alternative for holiday festivities to fattier traditional meals like Lechon or ham.

Almond and other nuts

Most nuts like almonds, pistachios, or peanuts contain a substance called plant sterols which block the absorption of bad cholesterol in the body. Nuts are also high in fiber, which helps reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Consider incorporating nuts as an initial snack, given its health benefits. Nuts, however, are also high in calories, so this must also be done in moderation.

Avocado

Hailed as a superfood for its various nutritional benefits, there are well-documented studies to suggest avocado can maintain HDL levels and lower the risk of stroke and other heart diseases. They are also another rich source of fiber.

While avocado is often used as a dessert supplement in the Philippines, it may not be healthy to pair avocado with high sugar and high fat desserts such as ice cream or milkshakes. A quick Google search will show dozens of recipes highlighting avocado as a perfect ingredient for salads, sauces, and tacos.

Replacing saturated fats like dairy and meat with unsaturated fats found in fruits, vegetables, and olive oil is also a proven method of lowering your LDL levels. Regular exercise, as well as lessening alcohol, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight will also definitely help in ensuring heart health.

