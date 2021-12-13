Juliana Gomez features her beauty must-haves at Burt’s Bees Lazlive

She’s not a stranger to the limelight, being a daughter of two prominent names in showbiz, individuals both known for their good looks and pleasing personalities, it’s no surprise that their daughter is oozing with the same beauty both inside and out.

For more information, like @BurtsBeesph on Facebook and follow @burtsbeesph on Instagram.

On December 14, catch Juliana Gomez’s LazLive event at 6pm. She will be featuring Burt’s Bees, which makes earth-friendly beauty and personal care and hygiene products. Not only that but tuning in to the live will give you a chance to relax and recharge your body and refresh your mind with a wellness retreat at The Farm at San Benito.

“Ever since the pandemic, I had the chance to live in our province of Leyte. With the time I spent there, away from the busy Manila, I’ve learned to appreciate the simplicity and solemness of what being in a greener environment can offer. Right now, beauty and wellness are both my top priorities. I’ve focused more on using all-natural beauty and self-care products that are both safe for me and the world we live in. With Burt’s Bees, you wouldn’t have to worry about harsh ingredients since they are all-natural and is safe for the world, we live in. With this special treat this holiday season, you can have this once in a lifetime opportunity to look good, while still feeling your best self.” Said Juliana

Give yourself and your loved ones the gift of conscious beauty and wellness with Burt’s Bees products like the brand’s famous lip balms, lotions, shampoos, ointments and salves, hand creams, and many others. There are also products for babies.

For the holidays, Burt’s Bees also has gift packs in beautiful sustainable packaging!

Burt’s Bees’ four pillars, which espoused conscious beauty since it was founded in 1984, are ingredients from nature (the lip balms are still made of beeswax), responsible sourcing, recyclable packaging, and no animal testing. Most of the brand’s lip balms and lip shimmers are cellophane-free. Burt’s Bees uses 52% post-consumer recycled plastics in its packaging as part of its sustainability efforts.

To get a raffle ticket, you simply need to purchase Php1,000 worth of Burt’s Bees products at the brand’s Flagship Store in Lazada and the Official Store in Shopee Mall.

The promo is only applicable for online purchases from the official brand stores in the mentioned channels and not for on-site purchases.

Only purchases made from December 12 to December 14 are included in the grand raffle on January 7.

For more information, like @BurtsBeesph on Facebook and follow @burtsbeesph on Instagram.