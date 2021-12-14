SKYGO ARANGKADA: Lowest down payment

SKYGO customers can now enjoy their motorcycle of choice with SKYGO’s Arangkada, lowest down payment at P1999 only until December 31, 2021.

Choose from our participating models and get that motorcycle of your choice at a very affordable price. Drive and enjoy that classic feels with Earl 150, Boss 150, Hero 125 and Duke 110. Perfect for your weekday commute or your chill and smooth ride on weekends. Our King 150, Wizard 125, Wizard 175, Prince 125 also is best for your livelihood and business use.

Get that nostalgia with our vintage-inspired café racer Boss 150. This classic ride comes with 150cc Euro III compliant Engine, Cruiser type, Tubeless Tyre type and Front Disc Brake perfect for a sundown drive to the countryside.

You can also experience the power of our flagship model KING 150 with its Reliable 5-speed 150cc Euro III Compliant Engine, Electric Start and Instrument panel cluster with gear indicator. This powerful motorcycle will surely level up your livelihood or business as it is perfect as transport motorcycle (habal-habal), tri-wheel or carrier of fresh produce and catch.

Enjoy any of these perks with your new SKYGO motorcycle now! SKYGO, the best for you.

ADVERTORIAL